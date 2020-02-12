The Department of Examinations says the calling of applications for the GCE Ordinary Level examination, GCE Advanced Level examination and the Grade Five Scholarship examination will be carried out according to an online method.

The Examinations Department said students will be provided with a unique student number from the Grade Five Scholarship exam and that number would be connected with the examination department database.

Through this student number, the exam results of students as well as the extracurricular activities entered into the database can be easily accessed.

In the meantime, attention has been drawn to allowing non-programmable calculators to be used during exams for the following subjects: accountancy, bio system technology, engineering technology and technology for science.