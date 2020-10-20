Handing over letters of appointment to trainees selected from families of the lowest income category in society under the programme to recruit 100,000 individuals for employment commenced yesterday.

The President’s Media Division said 34,818 persons have been selected under the first phase.

Appointees will receive a six-moth formal training in 25 identified areas according to their skills and preferences.

The National Apprentice and Industrial Training Authority will oversee the training programme.

The PMD said those who successfully complete the training will be awarded a NVQ III certificate. During the training period, trainees will receive a monthly allowance of Rs.22,500.

The 100,000 jobs programme has been formulated in line with concept of “creating a poverty-free Sri Lanka”.

An institute named Multi-Purpose Development Task Force was set up to implement the initiative.

The PMD said increasing incomes of low-income earners, alleviating poverty by ensuring social security and building a people-centric economy by reducing inequality in income distribution as much as possible are some of the objectives of the programme.

