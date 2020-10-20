Minister Wimal Weerawansa said that the Cabinet has decided to introduce three amendments to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

These amendments are: introducing only the Acts pertaining to national security and disaster management as urgent Bills, limiting the number of Ministers and auditing State institutions as mentioned in the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Cabinet met at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (19) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)