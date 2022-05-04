Arjuna Ranatunga seeks Sathya Sai Trust help for supply of medicines to Sri Lanka

Arjuna Ranatunga, former captain of Sri Lanka cricket team and a former minister of the country, has sought medical aid from Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for children of Sri Lanka.

Ranatunga has been an ardent devotee of Sri Satya Saibaba for many decades. He is known to have been close to Baba and the trust.

Mr. Ranatunga, who was former Sri Lankan Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, met R.J. Rathnakar, the managing trustee of the trust, on Wednesday (May 04) discussed the possibility of supply of children’s medicines to his country as there was a severe shortage due to the prevailing financial crisis in Sri Lanka.

The popular former cricketer, briefing the media here after the discussions with Mr. Ratnakar, said that he had come to India on a personal visit, but as an ardent devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, he decided to seek the help of the trust. “Sri Sathya Sai Baba too would have positively responded to my request if he were alive. I took the liberty to seek the help of the trust due to my faith in Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s humanitarian help that he had extended and the trust is continuing,” Mr. Ranatunga added.

Following the former cricketer’s request, the trust reacted positively. Sources said it is likely to supply at least ₹ 4 crore worth of medicines.