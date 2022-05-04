Sri Lanka Police arrested a group for protesting near Parliament

Sri Lanka Police arrested at least 12 persons who were protesting near the Parliament premises today afternoon (May 04).

Police Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said to the media 10 men and 02 women were arrested.

The group of protesters were engaged in a protest along the Jayanthipura Road near Parliament holding banners, supporting the no-confidence motion against the government.

A tense situation also prevailed at the location after police arrested the protesters, for causing damage and inconvenience to the public.

SJB MP Manusha Nanayakkara alleged that the Police had abducted a group that was peacefully protesting near the parliament.

He appealed to the speaker to prevent a conflict situation from arising as a result of such incidents.