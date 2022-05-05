SJB urges UN to investigate dollar crisis

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) requested the UN to investigate the Sri Lankan dollar crisis.

A group of SJB MPs including Harshana Rajakaruna, J.C. Alawathuwala and Mujibur Rahman, visited the UN office, yesterday (May 04) and handed over a written document, requesting the UN to investigate the dollar crisis.

Addressing the Media, MP Rajakaruna said the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative of World Bank should be involved in these investigations.

“The country is in this state due to the corrupt Rajapaksa Government and even the Pandora Papers have revealed that one of the closest relatives of Rajapaksa possesses large sums of money and this was suspicious. How many of Rajapaksa’s relatives and cronies of this government might have such bank accounts, with Government money in them, but we do not even want their names, all we want is the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative of World Bank to recover the stolen money of this country,” added Rajakaruna.

In response to a query raised by a journalist regarding MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s claim on many Parliamentarians including some of the SJB MPs names as well, Rajakaruna said anyone can allege, but they should be able to prove these allegations.

