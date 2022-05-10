May 10 2022 May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Armed forces ordered to open fire at looters

Ministry of Defence logo in Sri Lanka

Armed forces have been given the order to open fire at anyone looting public property or causing harm to others, announced the Defence Ministry today (May 10).

In a video statement, Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne urged the general public to refrain from such conduct.

He urged the country’s youth to continue their struggle in a peaceful manner without causing any harm to any individuals and without damaging to setting fire to any properties, be it public or private.

