Armed forces ordered to open fire at looters
Posted in Local News
Armed forces have been given the order to open fire at anyone looting public property or causing harm to others, announced the Defence Ministry today (May 10).
In a video statement, Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne urged the general public to refrain from such conduct.
He urged the country’s youth to continue their struggle in a peaceful manner without causing any harm to any individuals and without damaging to setting fire to any properties, be it public or private.
