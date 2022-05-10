Sri Lanka President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has urged the general public to remain calm and stop acts of violence and revenge, irrespective of political affiliations.

In a tweet, he stated that all efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate and to resolve the economic crisis.

