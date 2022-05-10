May 10 2022 May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka President urges public to remain calm and to stop violence

Gotabaya Rajapaksa - President of Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has urged the general public to remain calm and stop acts of violence and revenge, irrespective of political affiliations.

In a tweet, he stated that all efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate and to resolve the economic crisis.

