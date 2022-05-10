May 10 2022 May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon assaulted

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon assaulted

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon was assaulted by a group near Beira Lake this afternoon (May 10).

A senior police officer stated that the senior DIG was injured in the attack, and further stated that the group that attacked the DIG, also caused damage to the DIG’s vehicle.

