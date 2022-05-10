Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon assaulted
Posted in Local News
Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon was assaulted by a group near Beira Lake this afternoon (May 10).
A senior police officer stated that the senior DIG was injured in the attack, and further stated that the group that attacked the DIG, also caused damage to the DIG’s vehicle.
He He He! Sri Lankan police cannot even protect their own top brass from being assaulted. Awadi wanna Awadi wanna Deepthimath Dinaki Uda Wela Thienne. AKD wants only 8 years to make Illanka a fully developed countreee!!!!!!