The Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court ordered the arrest of United National Party Parliamentarian Hesha Vithanage for failing to appear before Court today over the hearing of a case.

Vithanage has been accused of malicious use of a property valued at 20 million rupees.

The arrest warrant was issued when the case was taken before Ambilipitiya Magistrate, KPRL Vidanagamage.