Azath Salley acquitted from case filed over controversial remarks

Former Governor Azath Salley has been acquitted by the Colombo High Court in the case filed against him over the controversial remarks made during a media briefing held last year.

On March 16, Azath Salley was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and was detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA).

The arrest was made with regard to several controversial remarks Salley had made at a press conference, inciting strife among religious groups.