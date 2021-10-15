Basil Rajapaksa discharged from Divi Neguma funds misappropriation case

Colombo High court discharged Minister Basil Rajapaksa and former Director-General of Divineguma Kithsiri Ranawaka over Divineguma funds misappropriation case in 2015.

This was after the Attorney General withdrew the charge sheet filed against Rajapaksa and Ranawaka.

The case was filed against Minister Basil Rajapaksa & the Former Director-General of the Divineguma Development Department Kithsiri Ranawaka for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 36.5 million funds belonging to the Divi Neguma Development Department to purchase and distribute GI pipes during the run-up to the 2015 Presidential Election.