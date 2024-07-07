Basil Rajapaksa pledges continued support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Basil Rajapaksa, founder of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and former minister, has reaffirmed their support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, prioritizing the country’s welfare.

Rajapaksa made this announcement during an event in Kalutara celebrating the 27th anniversary of MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena’s political career.

He highlighted that the SLPP’s support for Wickremesinghe is not driven by fear, stating, “President, whenever we work as part of the government in moving this party forward, we did not help you out of any fear. We state with great pride that we have no fear and no debt.”

Rajapaksa explained that the party collectively decided that Wickremesinghe had the ability to save the country during a critical period and has been supporting him sincerely since then.

He assured that as long as the President continued to protect the country and its citizens, he would have their full support.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa attended the event, emphasizing the importance of supporting leadership that accepts challenges and moves the country forward, and urged the people to back such leadership.