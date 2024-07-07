Over 200 Sri Lankan public sector trade unions plan ‘sick’ action on July 8-9

July 7, 2024

Over 200 trade unions in the public sector in Sri Lanka will launch a trade union action by reporting ‘sick’ on Monday (July 8) and Tuesday (July 9), according to the Trade Unions Collective.

Grama Niladhari officers, surveyors, principals, and teachers will join the trade union action.

However, the teachers and principals will be reporting sick only on Tuesday (July 9).