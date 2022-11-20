Basil Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka

Former Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (November 20) after spending around one and half months in the United States.

Basil Rajapaksa, who holds dual citizenship, had left the country following the protest movement against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

General Secretary of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sagara Kariyawasam stated that they hope to implement the party’s plans for upcoming elections with the arrival of Basil Rajapaksa.

Basil Rajapaksa is credited for the landslide victory secured by the SLPP during the last Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

The SLPP is unofficially split into several groups at present and Rajapaksa could well play a part in reuniting the party which holds the majority in Parliament.