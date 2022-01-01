Be determined to overcome challenges of the future – Prime Minister

The New Year 2022 has dawned with good wishes and aspirations for all. At the dawn of the New Year, we must all be determined to overcome the challenges of the future with strength, inspired by the difficult experiences of life, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said in his New Year Message.

The message said: “With the global pandemic, Sri Lanka has faced many challenges over the past year.

I gratefully acknowledge the sacrifices made by all as a nation to overcome these social and economic challenges.

“As a government, last year we gave more priority to saving the lives of the people. We have been able to save thousands of lives in the country, including the lives of your loved ones, by successfully implementing the vaccine programme.

“In the recent past, we have handed over to the people a number of development projects that were abandoned even when there was no such challenge facing the country.

“The government did not act to stop any of these development activities in the face of the pandemic and our future hope is to continue to spread the dawn of development throughout the country by uplifting the living standards of the people.

“For that, we have to overcome various obstacles facing us socio-economically and politically. Instead of blaming each other, many problems can be overcome by choosing the right things and taking action.

“Critics of the problems are not persons whom the country needs, but ones who offer you solutions to practical challenges. A new path that you all hope for will begin in the New Year starting today.

“Let us all work together to overcome obstacles and make the New Year a year where life wins. I am confident that the Government will continue to be committed to empowering the people for this,”the message said.