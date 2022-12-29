Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha chairman and his brother arrested for fraud
The Chairman of the Beliatta Pradeshiya Sabha, Cyril Munasinghe and his elder brother have been arrested by the police in connection with a fraud involving 11 GI pipes purchased for a project.
Beliatta Police have arrested the suspects over allegations that they had stolen several lengths of G.I. pipes which were brought for a water supply project.
Police said the 58-year-old PS Chairman Cyril Munasinghe and his 67-year-old brother, Piyadasa Munasinghe, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
They will be produced in court late today (December 29).