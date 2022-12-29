Russia’s Red Wings Airlines commences charter flights to Mattala

Russia’s Red Wings airline has made its first direct flight from Moscow to Sri Lanka today (December 29).

The flight landed at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport at 9:44 AM this morning with 398 passengers on board, the Ministry of Tourism says.

The flights will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. Return flights to the Russian capital will be on Mondays and Thursdays.

Red Wings planes are expected to switch to regular flights as soon as the accreditation is granted by the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority and gradually increase the number of flights.

This is the third Russian airline serving direct flights to Sri Lanka.