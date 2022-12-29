USD 7.2 Million worth medicines from Heart to Heart International to Sri Lanka

Heart to Heart International has obtained all necessary government approvals for the third in-kind donation of urgent medical aid, worth an approximate of $7,270,756.31 USD ( LKR 2.7 billion), to the people of Sri Lanka, said the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC.

The latest donation includes an extensive volume of urgent medicines such as: Propranolol Hydrochloride and Labetalol HCL to treat high blood pressure and other heart problems; Potassium Chloride to treat low levels of potassium in the body; Quetiapine Fumarate to treat certain mental/mood conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders etc.; and Allopurinol to decrease high blood uric acid levels and prevent gout (a form of arthritis).

In coordination with the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka and the Embassy, the third donation is due to reach Colombo, Sri Lanka, via air on 29 December 2022.

Similar to former donations, all expenses will be borne by Heart to Heart International, and the Ministry of Health will receive the donation for immediate distribution at no cost to the people of Sri Lanka.

Thus far, the total in-kind donation provided by Heart to Heart International to the people of Sri Lanka is worth an approx. total of $19,915,909.38 USD (i.e., LKR 7.4 billion).

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International (HHI) is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health.

Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2.5 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers.

The organization is a 4-star Charity Navigator charity, a BBB Accredited charity and is on the “Philanthropy 400.”