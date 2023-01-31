Big drop in wholesale prices of Vegetables, Fruits at Dambulla Economic Centre

The wholesale prices of vegetables, fruits and many essential food items in the Dambulla Economic Centre (DEC) had gone down by big margins yesterday (30).

Traders say that the wholesale price of a kilo of cabbage has dropped to Rs.25-30 at the Dambulla Economic Centre yesterday (30) while the price of all other vegetables has dropped by about 75 percent.

A kilo of Kekiri was sold at between RS.50 and Rs.60 while the wholesale price of a kilo of lime was said to be Rs.65. Also, a kilo of beans had dropped to between Rs.300 and Rs.350.

The traders say that the wholesale price of a kilo of eggplant is Rs.100 and that the prices of leeks and carrots, which were sold at Rs.350, were sold at a price between Rs. 90 and Rs.150. The wholesale price of a kilo of imported big onions is Rs.120.

(Source: Daily News)