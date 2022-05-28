Body of missing 9-year-old girl from Atulugama found

The body of the nine-year-old girl, reported missing from the Atulugama area in Bandaragama, has been found in a marshy land near her home, the police said.

Her remains were recovered by the residents of the area this evening (May 28).

Several police teams were deployed to locate the girl following a complaint that she had gone missing since 10.00 am yesterday (May 27).

According to the complaint, the girl, named Fatima Ayesha, had gone to a nearby shop to buy some food items and never returned home. Footage obtained from a CCTV camera showed the girl leaving the shop after buying food.

The Bandaragama Police is conducting further investigation.