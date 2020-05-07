The path preached by the Lord Buddha is the solace in this pandemic situation. The entire world has understood the truthfulness of Lord Buddha’s Dhamma which says life is impermanent and nothing is permanent. The best way to face such a situation is to discipline the mind, body and word, stated Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his Vesak Day message.

The message: “Sri Lankans have to celebrate the 2020 Vesak Festival while facing the COVID 19 pandemic. Sri Lankans are about to free the country from the clutches of COVID 19 due to the dedication, commitment, patience and the equanimity of Buddhists and other communities. Hence the Vesak Festival should be celebrated while protecting the victories of the combat operation against COVID 19.

The curfew or the health rules and regulations would not affect a Dharmic Life in any way. The Buddhists who led a Dharmic life for more than 2000 years have discipline to practice Amisa Pooja and Prathipaththi Pooja at home. It is customary for Buddhists to decorate and light coconut oil lamps at home and to build up peace in mind. The pandemic is not a barrier to get rid of sin and to develop merit.

It is my belief that the discipline practised by the Buddhists has helped in gaining victory over COVID 19 than others. So during this Vesak let us discipline mind, body and word and express loving kindness to the whole world. May all beings be free from enmity and danger! May all be free from mental and physical suffering!”.

