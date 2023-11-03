C.D. Wickramaratne granted another service extension as Inspector General of Police

Posted by Editor on November 3, 2023 - 6:34 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has been granted another three weeks service extension by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

C.D. Wickramaratne was previously granted service extensions on three occasions, with the most recent one in October, 2023.

Police Chief Wickramaratne was supposed to retire from the police service on March 26, 2023.

However, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had extended his tenure by three months until June 26 by way of a special gazette notification dated April 06.

Later, on October 13, 2023 he was granted a third service extension which came to an end November 03, 2023.