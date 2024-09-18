All campaign activities for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election to end on September 18

Posted by Editor on September 18, 2024 - 9:07 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has stated that all campaign activities for the 2024 Presidential Election must end by midnight on September 18, 2024.

Accordingly, from midnight on September 18, 2024, until election day on September 21, 2024, a silent period will be in effect.

During this period, candidates and their supporters are prohibited from holding public rallies, gatherings, or engaging in any campaign activities until one week after the election.

An official from the Election Commission mentioned that anyone engaging in campaign activities after midnight on September 18, 2024, would be fined Rs. 50,000 and/or face imprisonment of no less than one month.

The official also stated that campaign activities during the prohibited period will be closely monitored.

The code of conduct clearly states that campaign activities must cease 48 hours before the election begins.

During this silent period, political parties and candidates must also refrain from organizing musical shows or releasing advertisements through print and electronic media.

Speaking on the matter, the Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, said:

“All election offices set up by political parties will change their role. From midnight on September 19, only election offices relevant to the electoral division can remain. Apart from that, all of the 13,314 currently established offices must be removed by midnight on September 19. Additionally, only one new election office can be set up per electorate. We have requested all candidates to remove the existing offices. If they do not, the police will take the necessary steps to remove them.”

Rathnayake also mentioned that voters who have not yet received their poll cards still have the opportunity to collect them by visiting their local post office.