CEB Engineers Union decides to temporarily call off strike following talks with the President

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers Union (CEBEU) temporarily suspended their island-wide strike action after a discussion with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last night (June 08).

Although the CEBEU said it called off the strike, many areas in Sri Lanka are experiencing a power cut for several hours since early this morning (June 9).

Accordingly, several districts namely, Kandy, Kegalle, Hambantota, Colombo and Anuradhapura areas, suffered power cuts.

The countrywide strike was launched last night after discussions ended in a stalemate with the Power and Energy Minister over the amendment to the Electricity Act, which was gazetted on the 29th of April, which would clear the path for Adani Group’s proposal for the 500 MW Wind Power Project in Mannar and Pooneryn to materialise without following the due process.

The decision to call off the strike was made only as a temporary measure, considering the inconvenience to the people. If the amendment is passed in Parliament today, we will not hesitate to resume our trade union action with immediate effect, CEBEU said.