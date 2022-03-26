Central Bank of Sri Lanka issues statement on IMF article IV report

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has issued a statement confirming it’s stance on the IMF Article IV Report which was released today (March 26).

It said some of the recommendations made by the IMF have already been implemented.

The Central Bank noted that the government tightened Sri Lanka’s monetary policy since August, allowed exchange rate flexibility, removed restrictions on foreign exchange market transactions and allowed market based price adjustments on key commodities prior to IMF recommendations.

It further said the CBSL is ready to work closely with the Government and the International Monetary Fund to ensure Sri Lanka receives benefits over the costs.

(Source: News Radio)