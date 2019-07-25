Jul 25 2019 July 25, 2019 July 25, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Chamal undecided on contesting Gota returns after surgery

Chamal Rajapaksa

United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Chamal Rajapaksa said that he has still not taken a firm decision on contesting the forthcoming Presidential Poll.

He made this remark when journalists sought his views yesterday (24), on whether he had taken a decision on contesting the next Presidential Poll.

Meanwhile, former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was in Singapore after undergoing surgery returned home in the night on 23 July.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Dhammika Ranaweera and Gaya Thirimadura)