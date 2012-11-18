

Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe, Director of the Astrobiological Center at the Buckingham University, England said the recent phenomenon of red rain in Sri Lanka is reportedly similar to the red rain in Kerala in 2011 and 2009 which definitely had some cosmic connection.

In an email interview with this correspondent he said, “from all reports I have heard,I think the red rain in Sri Lanka is similar to the red rain of Kerala of 2001 and 2009. Professor Godfrey Louis (of Kerala) together with colleagues and students have been studying this material now for over five years.”

Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe further said, “The red colour is not due to dust by red pigmented microorganisms resembling algae but unlike any known algae on Earth. We have shown that the original proposal by the botanic authorities in India that these are due a known algal bloom blown up from trees has been investigated by us and disproved.”

Wickramasinghe also said the investigating team have obtained optical microscope and electron microscope images of the Kerala red rain that they published last year in the paper, Growth and replication of red rain cells at 121oC and their red fluorescence authored by Rajkumar Gangappa, Chandra Wickramasinghe Milton Wainwright, Godfrey Louis and Santhosh Kumar and presented at the SPIE meeting in San Diego, California.

Wickramasinghe also said, “As far as the Kerala red rain is concerned, there is a mysterious microorganism that has defied identification so far. We have not been able to convincingly extract any DNA from them and Prof Louis has maintained that there is no DNA, but it can multiply at very high temperatures under high pressure conditions. I think there are all the signs of an alien bug! The Kerala red rain was preceded by a sonic boom that was heard, probably indicating that a fragment of a comet exploded in the atmosphere and unleashed the red cells that became incorporated in rain. I suspect the same could be true of the Sri Lankan rain, but I would like to have samples to confirm this. I should also say that reports of red rain are found throughout history all the way back to biblical times. I think this could be more evidence for cometary panspermia theory.”

Chandra Wickramasinghe is the chief proponent of the theory that life spread throughout the universe hitchhiking on comets. The phenomenon is known as panspermia.