The Prime Minister has ordered Police to take action in terms of the International Convenant on Civil and Political Rights Act (ICCPR) and the Emergency regulations against persons involved in acts of violence, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement yesterday.

The statement said police and security forces have intervened and brought the situation under control following the acts of violence on May 12 and 13 and groups of opportunists responsible for the violence have been arrested and remanded after being produced in courts. On May 13 several acts of violence occurred in Kurunegala, Wariyapola, Kuliyapitiya and Nikaweratiya in the Kurunegala district, Chilaw in the Puttalam district and Minuwangoda in the Gampaha district.

The Prime Minister and the Cabinet discussed this situation on May 13 night and the Prime Minister directed police to declare an islandwide curfew as a security measure.

Nine out of 14 persons involved in disturbances which occurred in Minuwangoda were produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate and remanded till May 29.The other five arrested on May 14 were also due to be produced in court.More than 60 persons involved in acts of violence and breaching the curfew were arrested by police by 4 pm on May 14.

Nine out of them were produced before the Hettipola Magistrate and remanded till May 27. The Prime Minister had directed police to file legal action against them in terms of the International Convenant Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The acting IGP had sent two police teams led by two DIGs from Colombo to investigate into these incidents.However the Prime Minister has also directed the acting IGP to impose a curfew as required as a security measure. An islandwide curfew was also clamped down on May 14 night too.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe toured Kurunegala district on May 14 to look into the needs of the people affected by the disturbances.

