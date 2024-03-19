Charitha Herath, Dayasiri Jayasekara, and S.M. Marikkar too resign from the COPE

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2024 - 4:51 pm

MPs Professor Charitha Herath, Dayasiri Jayasekara, and S.M. Marikkar have also resigned from the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), protesting against the appointment of ineligible members to the committee.

This brings the total number of opposition members who have quit from the COPE thus far to four.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Eran Wickramaratne announced his decision to resign from the COPE yesterday (March 18).

These resignations come with the appointment of Rohitha Abeygunawardena, a ruling party MP, as the COPE chairman, despite the previous government adopting a practice of appointing an opposition member to chair the committee to strengthen the principle that the legislature must be a check and balance on the executive arm of government.