China and Sri Lanka can cooperate in space science: Sri Lankan Prime Minister tells China’s top rocket scientist

China and Sri Lanka can cooperate in space science as Southern Sri Lanka has been identified as an area with the lowest gravity in the world and the Southern Ocean is most suitable for the landing of spacecraft, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane said during a meeting with a Chinese high-level delegation at Temple Trees yesterday (July 22).

The delegation led by the Chongqing CPC Municipal Committee Secretary Dr. Yuan Jiajun, who is also a member of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) Central Committee Politburo called on the Prime Minister at Temple Trees on Saturday (July 22).

The Prime Minister thanked China for the support in agriculture, industry, education and other fields.

Noting that Dr. Yuan Jiajung is a top rocket scientist, the Prime Minister said the two countries could cooperate in space science as Southern Sri Lanka has been identified as an area with the lowest gravity in the world and the Southern Ocean is most suitable for the landing of spacecraft.

The Prime Minister said Sri Lanka looks forward to China’s support in restructuring its debt at the moment and further strengthening its economy in the near future.

The Prime Minister requested the delegation to share Chongqing’s experience of successfully alleviating poverty and ensuring food security by using hybrid rice and other food crops to increase production by several folds.

Dr. Yuan Jiajun assured that China would extend its fullest cooperation by encouraging large scale investments in the industrial and agricultural spheres.

He also agreed to provide experts on hybrid rice varieties and other food crops to Sri Lanka.

“You have vast flatlands all over the country which are suitable for rice and other crops and we will extend assistance to increase the harvests by several folds,” Jiajun said.