China donates Rs. 5 million to the National Cadet Corps

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka donated Rs. 5 million to the Defence Ministry on Wednesday (December 21) towards the development of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The donation was presented by the Defence Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo Senior Colonel Wan Dong to Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Ministry.

The donation was facilitated by the Chinese Embassy in response to a request made by the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon and Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne.

The donation was made with the intention to augment the development of training of the NCC in order to produce a well-disciplined youth and future leaders to the country.

Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Major General Dinesh Nanayakkara and Chinese Deputy Defence Attaché Colonel Gao Bin were also present at the occasion.