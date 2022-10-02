China remains the most sincere and reliable friend of Sri Lanka – Ambassador

China is a most sincere and reliable friend of Sri Lanka, notes the Ambassador Qi Zhenhong in a statement released by the Embassy in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The Ambassador also visited several key Chinese enterprises and projects in Sri Lanka to meet with the locals and the Chinese staff to pass wishes for the National Day holiday in China.

The full statement of the Chinese Embassy is as follows:

On the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and with the approaching of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, I would like to wish the country prosperity and progress, our people health and happiness, and best regards to all the Chinese fellow citizens working, studying and living in Sri Lanka! I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our Sri Lankan friends from all walks of life, who have always been following and supporting the development of China and China-Sri Lanka relations!

In the past year, the world has gone through tremendous changes. Under the strong leadership of CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, we have overcome adverse effects brought by complexed international challenges，sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19 pandemic and unpredictable earthquakes, floods and droughts, and China’s economy has maintained a stabilized and increasing momentum with much potential to be released. We have successfully hosted the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, launched Shenzhou-13 and Shenzhou-14 space missions to the outer space, and took the global village together to a shared future. We have strongly safeguarded our sovereignty, territorial integrity and our core interests on questions related Taiwan, Xinjiang etc., and upheld international justice and fairness together with developing countries. Besides, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping have gained increasing support and fruits from the international society, and contributed a lot to the world’s sustainable development and long-term peace.

In the past year, China and Sri Lanka have been closely working together in weal and woe. Commemorating the 65th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties and 70th anniversary of signing Rubber-Rice Pact, our two countries have been supporting each other in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and revolving economic recovery. The traditional friendship and pragmatic cooperation between China and Sri Lanka have withstood many challenges all through the year and been further elevated. In January 2022, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi visited the island, and inaugurated China-Sri Lanka Friendship Sailing Cup together with Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and hundreds of citizens at the Port City Marina, which opened a series of celebration in the whole year. Thereafter, government and opposition political parties, Buddhist communities and social groups from Sri Lanka held several commemorative conferences during which we were deeply moved by their friendly and sincere speeches. Immediately after Sri Lankan people encountered the most serious difficulties, the Chinese government aided 500 million RMB as emergency humanitarian assistance, and local governments, friendship organizations, Buddhist temples and even primary school pupils from China have all lent a helping hand with all kinds of support, which proves once again that China is a most sincere and reliable friend of Sri Lanka.

In the past year, I and my colleagues have set foot on all the nine provinces of the island. We laid the foundation stone of “Hope Village” in Hambantota down the south, and distributed food packs from Red Cross Society of China to estate workers in the central district of Nuwara Eliya. We visited local villages and financed a housing project for underprivileged families in the eastern coast of Batticaloa, and donated fishing gears to needy fishmen in the Northern Province. Neither the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis, the domestic political change nor the external interference can obstruct the friendly exchanges between our two peoples.

What gratified and encouraged us most are the smiling faces, which we saw on the medical staff and patients on the 1st anniversary of China-Sri Lankan Friendship and National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa; on the teachers, students and parents at the distribution ceremony of Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship in the Eastern University; on the lovely children in the Thapowanaya Orphanage; and on the crowd from both countries to welcome the Yuan Wang 5 scientific research vessel docking at the Hambantota Port. Full of persistence and optimism, they are the biggest motivation for all of us to continuously bring China-Sri Lanka friendship to a new height.

My dear fellow Chinese citizens and Sri Lankan friends!

In two weeks, the Communist Party of China will commence her 20th National Congress, which has a great significance at current crucial moment. It has gained highest attention from the international society including Sri Lanka, not only because China embarks a new journey toward the second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country, but also for its positive influence on China’s relation with the world. The journey has begun! On the new starting point, let’s work together for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and contribute to the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership featuring sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship!