Apr 12 2025 April 12, 2025 April 12, 2025 NoComment

CID obtains 90-day detention order on Pillayan

Posted by Editor on April 12, 2025 - 10:00 am
Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan Or Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan alias Pillayan

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan Or Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan alias Pillayan

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has obtained a 90-day detention order for the further interrogation of former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan,” police said.

Chandrakanthan was arrested by the CID on Tuesday (April 8) in Batticaloa, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by the CID.

Support Onlanka
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY