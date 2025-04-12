CID obtains 90-day detention order on Pillayan

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has obtained a 90-day detention order for the further interrogation of former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan,” police said.

Chandrakanthan was arrested by the CID on Tuesday (April 8) in Batticaloa, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by the CID.