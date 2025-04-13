Large stock of ice and heroin seized at Kudawella harbor in Tangalle

Posted by Editor on April 13, 2025 - 8:00 am

A large stock of illegal drugs, including ice and heroin, was seized early this morning (April 13) near the entrance of the Kudawella fisheries harbor in Tangalle.

The raid took place around 1:00 AM during a routine vehicle inspection carried out by two officers from the Tangalle Police Station who were on traffic duty. The officers stopped a suspicious lorry and discovered 65 kilograms and 720 grams of ice and 52 kilograms and 280 grams of heroin hidden inside.

According to police, the heroin was packed in 49 separate packets and concealed among approximately seven sacks of fertilizer in the back of the lorry. The driver and assistant of the vehicle were immediately taken into custody.

In addition to the drugs, two satellite phones were also recovered from the suspects. Both the suspects, along with the seized items, were handed over to the Tangalle Police Station.

Police have launched further investigations to identify and arrest others involved in the smuggling operation.