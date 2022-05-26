CID records statement from former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded a statement from former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday (May 25) over the incidents that took place outside Temple Trees (Maina Go Gama) and in Galle Face (Gota Go Gama) on May 09.

Police said the CID recorded a nearly three hour long statement from the former Prime Minister last evening at his residence in Colombo.

Earlier, the CID recorded several statements from former ministers including Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal Rajapaksa over the incident.