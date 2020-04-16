Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after giving a statement for nearly 4 hours.

The statement is with regard to a land issue in Mannar.

The CID had recorded a statement from him on April 14 over the same incident.

Earlier, former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother Rifkan Bathiudeen was arrested and remanded over allegedly selling a land in Mannar to a private company under a false deed.