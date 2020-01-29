The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded a statement from former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, regarding the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Earlier, Deputy Solicitor General (DSG) Dlieepa Peiris informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that it was vital to record statements from former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya over the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.