Aug 31 2021 August 31, 2021

CID summons Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara

Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara

Former Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara has been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today to record a statement regarding information that he had revealed during an interview.

Police said Dr. Bandara was informed to appear in the CID this morning following a complaint made by Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Corporation Dr. Uthpala Indrawansa and Chairman of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Dr. Rasitha Wijewantha.

They lodged a complaint against Dr. Bandara with regard to misleading the general public by stating false information during an interview with a journalist recently .

Dr. Bandara reportedly made remarks over the deletion of National Drug Regulatory Authority data and the production of drugs.

(Source: Daily Mirror)

