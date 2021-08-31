Over 290 kg of heroin valued at Rs. 2.3 Billion seized from trawler, five arrested

Sri Lanka Navy has seized a multi-day fishing trawler carrying 290 kilograms and 200 grams of heroin and 05 suspects were apprehended during a special search operation conducted in the deep sea yesterday (30).

The multi-day fishing trawler and the suspects carrying the heroin were brought ashore on today (31) morning.

It is believed that the street value of the stock of heroin seized by the Navy is over Rs. 2,321 million.

The operation was carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy, based on a tip-off received by the State Intelligence Service, police said.