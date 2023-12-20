Clear skin, unblemished midriff, proficient English skills must to be air hostesses: Minister

When choosing air hostesses for SriLankan Airlines, candidates should have clear facial skin and an unblemished midriff, especially visible when wearing a saree.

Additionally, proficiency in English is essential to comprehending the needs of air passengers, Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

SriLankan Airlines held a series of interviews to select air hostesses following an advertisement. Nearly 6,000 applicants were received for the interview, but only 196 individuals were selected.

“SriLankan Airlines upheld a stringent standard, and despite the majority of candidates presenting themselves with impressive qualifications, a significant number faced rejection on account of even a single facial pimple. Others were turned away due to visible marks on the midriff when wearing a saree. Subsequently, some distressed individuals lodged complaints with the Ministry, asserting that they were dismissed for minor imperfections such as a small pimple or visible marks,” the Minister said.

In response to these challenges, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva offered guidance to aspiring candidates interested in joining SriLankan Airlines.

He advised prospective female applicants to take measures to prevent the occurrence of pimples and marks on their faces, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their aesthetic appeal.

A significant number of candidates prioritize their appearance before attending interviews, recognizing the importance of maintaining beauty standards.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva suggested that the emphasis on personal grooming and beauty maintenance should ideally begin in childhood.

Regrettably, many candidates did not adopt this practice, potentially limiting the selection of air hostesses from rural areas had such habits been more widespread.

Simultaneously, the minister highlighted the significance of possessing strong English language proficiency.

During the interviews, a substantial number of candidates faced failure due to inadequate communication skills.

The minister said that effective communication is crucial for air hostesses, as they are required to interact with air passengers and understand their needs.

Without proficient communication skills, success in this role would be compromised.

Individuals aspiring to become air hostesses, aircraft engineers, or pilots should prioritize acquiring strong English language skills.

Recognizing the importance of English proficiency early on, candidates can take proactive steps to enhance their language abilities by participating in tuition classes and other relevant educational opportunities.

While airlines in many countries contribute between 20 and 30 percent to their national economies, Sri Lanka’s airlines historically make a comparatively smaller contribution due to the country’s size. Despite this, there are opportunities to implement measures that can expand this contribution and generate more income for the nation, Minister de Silva added.

