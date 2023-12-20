Public input sought for Sri Lanka’s Open Government Partnership (OGP) National Action Plan

Posted by Editor on December 20, 2023 - 12:18 pm

The Presidential Secretariat of Sri Lanka is seeking the feedback and ideas of the members of the public for the formulation of Sri Lanka’s Open Government Partnership (OGP) National Action Plan spanning from 2023 – 2025.

The OGP is a multilateral initiative that aims to bring together governments, civil society and citizens to create a partnership for the implementation of open government actions that promotes transparency, participation, accountability and innovation, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

At present, the OGP includes 75 countries and 104 local governments and thousands of civil society organizations.

As a member of the Open Government Partnership, Sri Lanka is actively developing the OGP Action Plan for the period 2023 – 2025.

This plan will be jointly implemented by the government and civil society stakeholders, approved as a National Action Plan by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Sri Lankan citizens are encouraged to actively participate as partners in the co-creation of the OGP Action Plan.

By providing valuable inputs, they can contribute to the development of actions that foster open, collaborative and responsive governance in Sri Lanka.

The questionnaire could be accessed through the following link of the official website of the Presidential Secretariat: https://www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk