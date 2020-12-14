A 37-year-old man suspected to be a close associate of notorious criminal Angoda Lokka was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in Angoda in Mulleriyawa police area.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said two locally made weapons and 18 rounds of T-56 ammunition were also taken into custody.

The arrested person is Sumithra Arachchige Don Udara Neranjana (37).

The arrested suspect had allegedly supplied weapons to underworld figures ‘Angoda Lokka’ and ‘Solta’.

The STF made the arrest based on information provided by Army intelligence.

Accordingly, the suspect was arrested at the Siriparakum Mawatha area in Angoda.

The suspect was handed over to the Mulleriyawa police for further investigations.