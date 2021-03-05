Colombo City’s oxygen levels drop

Oxygen levels in the city of Colombo have gradually dropped in proportion to the population and owing to the alarming reduction in tree density.

The Environment Ministry revealed this following a forest canopy density estimation conducted using satellite images.

However, the condition is yet to be felt by the people in the city as Colombo is located close to the sea and the oxygen released by marine plants reaches the land immediately, Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) officials stated.

A special discussion was held at the Ministry of Environment regarding future impacts as a result of the issue.

The Environment Ministry with the CMC initiated the ‘Let’s save a tree for Colombo’ programme with the objective of planting trees suitable for the city in a bid to increase oxygen levels.

CMC Mayor, Rosy Senanayake handed over the programmes proceedings prepared by the Municipal Council to the Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera and Ministry Secretary Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Senanayake also made a request to conduct the programme on a daily basis and provide necessary expert and technical assistance for environmental conservation. Minister Amaraweera said the Environment Ministry will extend all possible assistance to prevent noise and air pollution in the city of Colombo.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Thameenah Razeek)