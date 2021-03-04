Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 489.

The following deaths have been reported:

53 year old female, a resident of Ussapitiya. 78 year old female, a resident of Giriulla. 72 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa. 62 year old female, a resident of Mattakkuliya. 70 year old female, a resident of Boralesgamuwa.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka