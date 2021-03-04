Mar 04 2021 March 4, 2021 March 4, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 489.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 53 year old female, a resident of Ussapitiya.
  2. 78 year old female, a resident of Giriulla.
  3. 72 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa.
  4. 62 year old female, a resident of Mattakkuliya.
  5. 70 year old female, a resident of Boralesgamuwa.

