Sri Lanka could face concerning result at UNHRC – Patali

Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka says a general pardon should be granted to those currently being held for acting on orders issued by the Sri Lanka armed forces and those who acted on the orders of LTTE leaders.

Expressing his views at a discussion yesterday, MP Ranawaka said the government should be prepared in advance to maintain Sri Lanka’s position at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The MP said a new resolution will be taken up over Sri Lanka with a vote also due to be called, adding it could result in a concerning outcome.

He noted the resolution will focus on the conflict that ended on the 18th of May 2009 with it largely focused on alleged human rights abuses by the armed forces.

MP Ranawaka therefore suggested the release of these groups, just as 12,600 inmates including a leader of the LTTE Kumaran Pathmanathan was released.

The Parliamentarian called for such a release to be carried out in the open and to reintegrate to society such persons.

(Source: News Radio)