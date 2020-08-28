The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular enabling vehicle permit holders to purchase a vehicle of their choice for the relevant market price at the concession mentioned in the permit.

Accordingly, the Finance Ministry noted that individual permit holders can present an unused permit to a vehicle importer or dealer and obtain a vehicle for a price reduction reflecting the value of the permit.

The Finance Ministry announced that it will provide the concession sum to dealers who are willing to provide vehicles at the permit presented by state officers.

Therefore, the Ministry revealed that the government will grant tax concessions to vehicle importers and dealers in future if they sell vehicles for the reduced price cited in the permit.

