The motion expressing confidence in the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to function as the Prime Minister has been passed at the Parliament with 117 MPs voting for it.

The motion was presented by UNP MP Sajith Premadasa and it was seconded by MP Mangala Samaraweera.

The MPs of the TNA and UNF voted for the motion while JVP MPs abstained from voting.

Meanwhile Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today adjourned parliament session till 1.00 pm on December 18.