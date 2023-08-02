Constitutional Council to meet today (August 02)

Posted by Editor on August 2, 2023 - 11:41 am

The Constitutional Council is due to convene today (August 02), chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane.

Approval is due to be given to appoint new members to fill the two vacancies in the National Election Commission, during today’s meeting.

Recommendations to appoint a member to fill the vacancy of the National Police Commission will also be presented during the Constitutional Council meeting.