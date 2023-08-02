One dead, 23 injured in bus-truck collision in Warakapola

A 50-year-old woman died and 23 other passengers were injured after a bus collided with a lorry in Thulhiriya in Warakapola this morning (August 02).

According to the Police, the bus belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) was travelling towards Alawwa from Ambepussa, collided with a lorry loaded with cement arriving from the opposite direction.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Warakapola Base Hospital where the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

Police said three injured passengers who were in critical condition, have been transferred to the National Hospital in Colombo.

The driver of the truck has been placed under arrest over the fatal accident.

Warakapola Police is conducting further investigations into the matter.